Borosil consolidated net profit rises 119.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Borosil rose 119.29% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 270.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 228.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.69% to Rs 74.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.79% to Rs 1107.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 948.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

