ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 59.59 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 22.80% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.01% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.31% to Rs 227.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

59.5952.91227.46187.506.806.606.175.183.192.6211.547.342.882.1810.406.272.371.939.005.66

