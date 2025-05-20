ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 59.59 croreNet profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 22.80% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 59.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.01% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.31% to Rs 227.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
