Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 56.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 85.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 632.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 216.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 217.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 2550.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2437.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

