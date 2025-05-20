Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft declined 50.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.681.383.563.3829.4128.2622.1928.110.210.400.851.010.180.370.740.910.140.280.560.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News