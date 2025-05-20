Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 119.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 185.27 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 119.20% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 185.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.93% to Rs 17.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.56% to Rs 689.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 520.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

185.27141.47689.43520.085.075.124.494.406.264.6819.5313.545.123.5215.049.926.052.7617.8412.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News