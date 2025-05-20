Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 232.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 232.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 115.68 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 232.34% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 115.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.44% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 370.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales115.6891.98 26 370.20307.17 21 OPM %22.3722.43 -21.7221.59 - PBDT24.1618.15 33 72.4357.76 25 PBT19.0713.08 46 54.1438.20 42 NP14.494.36 232 39.8523.80 67

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

