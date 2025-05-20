Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 232.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 115.68 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 232.34% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 115.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.44% to Rs 39.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 370.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content