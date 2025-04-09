Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Stylenest India (SIL)

Borosil incorporates wholly owned subsidiary, Stylenest India (SIL)

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Borosil announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Stylenest India (SIL), on 8 April 2025.

The registered office of SIL is situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Stylenest India (SIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Borosil, the holding company.

SIL will be engaged, inter alia, in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and kitchenware products and related items, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

The firm stated the nature of the consideration, whether cash or share swap, along with details of the 100% subscription to the initial paid-up share capital in cash.

The cost of subscription at which the shares are subscribed is Rs 50,00,000, i.e., 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 1/- each, at par value.

The listed entity holds 100% control, with the subscription to the initial paid-up share capital made in cash.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rangebound after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%; Trump tariffs eyed

HDFC Bank, Trent: 10 stocks you can buy to create a resilient portfolio

India clears ₹63,000 cr deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France

Gatherings banned near Pune hospital after protests over woman's death

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex climbs 1,089 pts, Nifty at 22,535, all sectors in green

Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opal ware in India. It sells and markets microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers through more than 15,000 retail outlets and has three manufacturing facilities.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 4.9% to Rs 35.48 crore despite an 11.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 338.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Borosil declined 1.43% to Rs 320.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhav Infra jumps after bagging Rs 324-cr order from NHAI

RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

RBI proposed to enhance UPI transaction limit

Gold loan stocks lose shine as RBI signals stricter rules

SSWL secures $5 mln steel wheels order from Global OEM

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story