JSW Energy commissions 261 MW renewable energy capacity

JSW Energy announced the successful commissioning of 261 MW of renewable energy (RE) capacity with solar capacity of 189 MW and wind capacity of 72 MW, taking the installed capacity to 12,760 MW.

With this the cumulative capacity addition during Q1 FY26 stands at 1.9 GW constituting both organic and inorganic capacities. Share of renewables in the overall capacity increases to 56% constituting of wind capacity at 3,554 MW, solar capacity at 2,157 MW and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW. This capacity addition is timely in nature and will enable the Company to benefit from the peak renewable generation season during the year and will contribute meaningfully to overall renewable output.