Bosch consolidated net profit declines 11.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.19% to Rs 4465.70 crore

Net profit of Bosch declined 11.48% to Rs 458.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 518.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 4465.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4205.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4465.704205.2013.0513.75765.40729.20664.60611.90458.70518.20

