Bosch Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 27402, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.57% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 16.7% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27402, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 11.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23112.65, down 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32332 shares today, compared to the daily average of 26694 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27413.7, down 1.47% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 8.57% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 16.7% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 40.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

