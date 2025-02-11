Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 43.82 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 22.36% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales43.8248.02 -9 OPM %52.7864.45 -PBDT24.9731.16 -20 PBT24.1830.78 -21 NP18.5823.93 -22
