Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services declined 22.36% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.8248.0252.7864.4524.9731.1624.1830.7818.5823.93

