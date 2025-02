Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 21.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 857.20 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 21.50% to Rs 110.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 90.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 857.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 743.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.857.20743.8716.3514.85136.5799.72129.7693.96110.5390.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News