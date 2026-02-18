Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 35310, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.36% in last one year as compared to a 12.24% rally in NIFTY and a 29.24% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35310, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25740.85. The Sensex is at 83490.85, up 0.05%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 3.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28174.55, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5428 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20778 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

