Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound extends slide under $1.36 mark as UK inflation cools; GBP/INR futures slip below 123 mark

Pound extends slide under $1.36 mark as UK inflation cools; GBP/INR futures slip below 123 mark

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

UK pound is seen extending slide around a two-week low at $1.3560. The pair lost over half a percent in the previous session. Data today showed UK headline inflation has dropped to 3% on year, from 3.4% in December. The core CPI which excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol and tobacco grew expectedly by 3.1%, slower than the previous reading of 3.2%. Month-on-month headline inflation has declined 0.5% after growing 0.4% in December. Meanwhile, a small rebound in dollar index is also adding pressure on the counter. The US Dollar Index which tracks the Greenbacks value against six major currencies, is up 0.12% to near 97.17. Going forward, retail sales data for January and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for February scheduled to be published on Friday will also be watched for further cues. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures fall 0.30% at $122.93.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unicommerce jumps as Shipway partners with ElasticRun for faster deliveries

Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 2.18%, rises for third straight session

Bank of India soars 1.32%

Central Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Indian Bank rises for third straight session

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story