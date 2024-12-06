Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 36855.55, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.11% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.06% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36855.55, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24715.95. The Sensex is at 81843.38, up 0.09%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 4.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23736.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21841 shares today, compared to the daily average of 30437 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36887.35, up 2.01% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 70.11% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.06% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 53.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

