Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 32735, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.12% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.14% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32735, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 3.59% in last one month.