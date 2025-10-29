Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 3.02%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 3.49% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 3.02% today to trade at Rs 136.3. The BSE Metal index is up 0.89% to quote at 35428.71. The index is up 7.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.4% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.14% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.92 % over last one year compared to the 5.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.