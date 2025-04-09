Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1236.7, up 3.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 1.81% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54300.25, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

