India signs long term contract with Iran to develop and operate Chabahar port

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Long-term Main Contract for development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal, Chabahar has been signed between India Port Global Limited (IPGL) and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal visited Chabahar, Iran on 13 May 2024 to witness the signing ceremony. The Union Minister held fruitful bilateral meeting with his counterpart H.E. Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran. The Ministers recalled the common vision of their leaders to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in connectivity initiatives and in making Chabahar Port a regional connectivity hub.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

