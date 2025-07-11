Bosch Ltd spurts 1.12%, rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 36600, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% gain in NIFTY and a 6.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23916.85, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60291 shares today, compared to the daily average of 43346 shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36325, up 1.55% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 4.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% gain in NIFTY and a 6.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 53.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.