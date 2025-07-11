Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 139.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 490.57 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 139.15% to Rs 175.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 490.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.490.57392.3626.5623.54151.19106.98126.6594.15175.4473.36

