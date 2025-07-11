Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd soars 0.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.79% slide in NIFTY and a 15.51% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25184.7. The Sensex is at 82567.56, down 0.75%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 6.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36447.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

