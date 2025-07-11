Adani Power Ltd soars 0.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.59% in last one year as compared to a 2.79% slide in NIFTY and a 15.51% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.4, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25184.7. The Sensex is at 82567.56, down 0.75%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 6.92% in last one month.