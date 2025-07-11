Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 145.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 145.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 104.49% to Rs 409.69 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 145.52% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 104.49% to Rs 409.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales409.69200.35 104 OPM %13.9116.80 -PBDT53.4326.47 102 PBT44.1417.96 146 NP28.2111.49 146

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

