Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 145.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 145.52% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 104.49% to Rs 409.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.409.69200.3513.9116.8053.4326.4744.1417.9628.2111.49

