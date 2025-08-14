Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPCL Q1 PAT spurts 103% YoY to Rs 6,124 cr

BPCL Q1 PAT spurts 103% YoY to Rs 6,124 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 102.3% YoY to Rs 8,156.50 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses decreased by 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,22,170.10 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 53,686.13 crore (down 8.8% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 901.99 crore (up 15.4% YoY) during the period under review.

In Q1 FY26, the refinery throughput was at 10.42 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 3.07% from the 10.11 MMT posted in Q1 FY25. Domestic sales grew by 3.19% to 13.58 MMT in Q1 FY26 as against 13.16 MMT reported in Q1 FY25.

Domestic market sales growth declined to 3.19% in Q1 FY26, compared to 3.22% reported in Q1 FY25. Export sales surged to 0.45 MMT in Q1 FY26 from 0.27 MMT registered in Q1 FY25.

The average gross refining margin (GRM) of the corporation for the year ended 30 June 2025 is $4.88 per barrel, compared to $7.86 per barrel recorded in Q1 FY25.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 5.72% in Q1 FY26, compared with 2.73% recorded in Q1 FY25. The net profit margin improved to 4.73% in Q1 FY26 from 2.35% in Q1 FY25.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is the second largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), engaged in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted 'Maharatna' status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. The Government of India holds a 52.98% stake in BPCL as of 31 March 2025.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation shed 0.81% to Rs 320.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

