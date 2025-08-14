H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.42% to Rs 971 after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax tumbled 41.42% to Rs 131.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 224.75 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.
The companys total expenses rose 3.47% YoY to Rs 1,352.70 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 633.42 crore (down 6.14%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 91.30 crore (up 15.67% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 94.52 crore (up 66.55% YoY) during the period under review.
H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app