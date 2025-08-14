Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.42% to Rs 971 after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax tumbled 41.42% to Rs 131.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 224.75 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 3.47% YoY to Rs 1,352.70 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 633.42 crore (down 6.14%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 91.30 crore (up 15.67% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 94.52 crore (up 66.55% YoY) during the period under review.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

