H.G. Infra Engg slides as Q1 PAT fall 40% YoY to Rs 99 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.42% to Rs 971 after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax tumbled 41.42% to Rs 131.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 224.75 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

The companys total expenses rose 3.47% YoY to Rs 1,352.70 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 633.42 crore (down 6.14%), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 91.30 crore (up 15.67% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 94.52 crore (up 66.55% YoY) during the period under review.