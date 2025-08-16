Brahmaputra Infra Q1 PAT skyrockets 122% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Brahmaputra Infrastructure's consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Total income from operations jumped 16.07% year on year to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 100.11% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 5.98% to Rs 74.70 crore during the quarter from Rs 70.48 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 71.55 crore (up 193.71% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 1.65 crore (up 81.31% YoY) during the period under review.