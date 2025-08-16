Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives revision in credit rating

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn receives revision in credit rating

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
From S&P Global Ratings

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the company's rating to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the upgrade of India's sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is stable.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

