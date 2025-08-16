Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Jyoti Structures reported a 119.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.16 crore, driven by a 76.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 10.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 97.3% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses fell 46.91% to Rs 9.54 crore during the quarter from Rs 17.97 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 91.28 crore (up 112.33% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 17.97 crore (up 273.6% YoY) during the period under review.