Jyoti Structures Q1 PAT jumps 119% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Jyoti Structures reported a 119.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.16 crore, driven by a 76.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 156.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax stood at Rs 10.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter, registering a growth of 97.3% on a YoY basis.
Total expenses fell 46.91% to Rs 9.54 crore during the quarter from Rs 17.97 crore in Q1 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 91.28 crore (up 112.33% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were Rs 17.97 crore (up 273.6% YoY) during the period under review.
Jyoti Structures is engaged in Electricity, transmission, distribution and substations. The registered office of the company is in Mumbai.
Shares of Jyoti Structures ended flat at Rs 16.13 on Thursday, 14 August 2025.
