Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 29.48 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 93.93% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.29.4852.4215.1627.740.915.970.565.540.325.27

