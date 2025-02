Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit rises 399.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 454.33 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience rose 399.36% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 454.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 452.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.454.33452.169.849.3328.1617.8312.552.467.841.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News