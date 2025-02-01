Krishna Capital & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %11.1122.22 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.01 0

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

