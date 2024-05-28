Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 40.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 39.45% to Rs 58.11 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 40.59% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.45% to Rs 58.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 250.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.1141.67 39 250.62163.22 54 OPM %8.9312.53 -11.0513.01 - PBDT3.744.30 -13 22.7816.67 37 PBT1.723.32 -48 16.5913.21 26 NP1.202.02 -41 10.889.78 11

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

