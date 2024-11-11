Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 51.10% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.5768.9311.1512.175.597.102.715.661.783.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News