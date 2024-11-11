Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 51.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 70.57 croreNet profit of Brand Concepts declined 51.10% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.5768.93 2 OPM %11.1512.17 -PBDT5.597.10 -21 PBT2.715.66 -52 NP1.783.64 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News