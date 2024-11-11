NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 11.73 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries declined 33.45% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.736.8322.5131.922.843.962.443.411.952.93

