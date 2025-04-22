Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop property in East Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 175 crore.

The said plot spans approximately 20 acres and offers a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

Commenting on the development, Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: We continue to identify high-potential land parcels that align with our long-term vision of creating well-planned communities with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation. Malur, with its strategic location along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Chennai Expressway, is emerging as an attractive residential destination, offering seamless connectivity to key hubs in Bengaluru.

With improving infrastructure and enhanced accessibility, more homebuyers are exploring well-connected, affordable living options beyond the citys core. Through this development, we aim to introduce a thoughtfully designed residential offering that enhances value for homebuyers while contributing to the regions growth.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. It has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality and Education Sectors..

The companys consolidated net profit surged 221.5% to Rs 236.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.49 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 24.7% YoY to Rs 1,463.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter added 2.13% to end at Rs 1006.55 on Monday, 21 April 2025.

