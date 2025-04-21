Wireless Tele-density in India rises above 82%

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update today that total wireless subscribers increased from 1,150.66 million (Mobile) on December-24 to 1,157 million (mobile + 5G FWA) on January-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.55%. The 5G FWA subscribers' number, earlier being reported under the wireline category, has now been included in the wireless category w.e.f January 2025. Hence, due to the inclusion of 5G FWA subscriber numbers, there is an increase in the monthly growth rate. Total Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 627.08 million on December 24 to 631.60 million on January 25, while the subscription in rural areas increased from 523.28 million to 525.41 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.82% and 0.23%, respectively.

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 81.67% at the end of Dec-24 to 82.06% at the end of Jan-25. The Urban Wireless Tele-density increased from 124.31% at the end of Dec-24 to 125.02% at the end of Jan-25 and the Rural Tele-density increased from 57.89% to 58.07% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.59% and 45.41%, respectively, at the end of January 25. Total wireless (Mobile) subscribers increased from 1,150.66 million at the end of December-24 to 1,151.29 million at the end of January-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.05%. Wireless (Mobile) subscription in urban areas decreased from 627.08 million at the end of Dec-24 to 626.08 million at the end of Jan-25, however wireless (Mobile) subscription in rural areas increased from 523.28 million to 525.20 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (Mobile) subscription was -0.06% and 0.19% respectively.

As per the information received from 1180 operators in January 2025, in comparison to 1192 operators in December 2024, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 944.96 million at the end of December-24 to 945.16 million at the end of January-25 with a monthly growth rate of 0.04%. Wireline subscribers decreased from 39.27 million on December 24 to 35.03 million on January 25. Hence, the net decrease in the wireline subscriber base was 4.24 million with a monthly rate of decline -10.80%. This decrease is due to the accounting of 5G FWA subscribers' numbers earlier being erroneously reported under the wireline category but now being accounted for under the wireless category w.e.f January 2025. The Overall wireline Tele-density in India decreased from 2.79% at the end of December 24 to 2.48% at the end of January 25. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.38% and 0.31%, respectively, during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers was 92.03% and 7.97% respectively at the end of January 2025.

