Core sector grows by 3.80% on year in March, Cement and Fertilizer output spikes

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 3.8 per cent (provisional) in March, 2025 as compared to the Index in March, 2024. The production of Cement, Fertilizers, Steel, Electricity, Coal and Refinery Products recorded positive growth in March, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2024 was observed at 5.1 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to March, 2024-25 is 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 1.6 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.9 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 12.7 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.2 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 0.2 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.8 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 7.1 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.6 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 6.3 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 6.2 per cent in March, 2025 over March, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

