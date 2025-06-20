Brigade Ent rises as BuzzWorks expands presence in Hyderabad city

Brigade Enterprises advanced 2.09% to Rs 1,157.50 after the company announced that its flexible and managed office space brand, BuzzWorks, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad through a new lease agreement signed by Infor India.

Infor India, a subsidiary of global enterprise software leader Infor, has leased 24,000 sq. ft. of office space at BuzzWorks Auro Orbit, located in Hyderabad's HITEC City area. The company stated that this addition enhances BuzzWorks growing footprint in the city and supports its broader goal of reaching 1 million sq. ft. of managed workspace across its portfolio by the end of FY2026.

BuzzWorks Auro Orbit is designed around an Urban Forest theme that blends technology and biophilia to promote creativity, well-being, and sustainability. Situated on the 18th floor, the workspace features AI-powered smart systems, eco-conscious materials, and thoughtfully curated amenities, offering panoramic city views and a vibrant work environment.

Siddharth Verma, General Manager, BuzzWorks, said, Available data suggests Hyderabads commercial real estate is undergoing a structural shift; 12.5 million sq. ft. of Grade A space was leased in 2024, a 56% year-on-year growth, led by IT services and Global Capability Centers. The fact that flexible workspace operators accounted for 14% of this uptake and continue to hold a 14% share across Indias top cities signals more than just demand. It points to a redefinition of value in office space. At BuzzWorks, we see this inflection point as an opportunity to lead the category transition from space providers to experience enablers, and from fixed assets to office-as-a-service.