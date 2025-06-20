Brigade Ent rises as BuzzWorks expands presence in Hyderabad city

Brigade Enterprises advanced 2.09% to Rs 1,157.50 after the company announced that its flexible and managed office space brand, BuzzWorks, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad through a new lease agreement signed by Infor India.Infor India, a subsidiary of global enterprise software leader Infor, has leased 24,000 sq. ft. of office space at BuzzWorks Auro Orbit, located in Hyderabad's HITEC City area. The company stated that this addition enhances BuzzWorks growing footprint in the city and supports its broader goal of reaching 1 million sq. ft. of managed workspace across its portfolio by the end of FY2026.
BuzzWorks Auro Orbit is designed around an Urban Forest theme that blends technology and biophilia to promote creativity, well-being, and sustainability. Situated on the 18th floor, the workspace features AI-powered smart systems, eco-conscious materials, and thoughtfully curated amenities, offering panoramic city views and a vibrant work environment.
Siddharth Verma, General Manager, BuzzWorks, said, Available data suggests Hyderabads commercial real estate is undergoing a structural shift; 12.5 million sq. ft. of Grade A space was leased in 2024, a 56% year-on-year growth, led by IT services and Global Capability Centers. The fact that flexible workspace operators accounted for 14% of this uptake and continue to hold a 14% share across Indias top cities signals more than just demand. It points to a redefinition of value in office space. At BuzzWorks, we see this inflection point as an opportunity to lead the category transition from space providers to experience enablers, and from fixed assets to office-as-a-service.
Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.
Brigade Enterprises reported a 19.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 206.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 14.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,460.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app