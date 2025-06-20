Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

Nifty climbs above 25,000 level; realty shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in morning trade, showing resilience in the face of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Market sentiment, however, remains sensitive to global cues, including crude oil prices and other international developments. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level and Sensex crossed 82,150 mark.

Realty shares jumped after declining in the past three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 816.02 points or 1% to 82,176.13. The Nifty 50 index jumped 232.45 points or 94% to 25,015.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,271 shares rose and 1,203 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

IPO Listing:

Shares of Oswal Pumps were currently trading at Rs 641.20 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.43% compared with the issue price of Rs 614.

The scrip was listed at 632, exhibiting a premium of 2.93% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 646.25 and a low of 625.20. On the BSE, over 6.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.26% to 1,005.30. The index declined 2.7% in the past three trading sessions.

Macrotech Developers (up 1.8%), Godrej Properties (up 1.54%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.47%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.06%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.01%), Anant Raj (up 0.66%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.62%), Sobha (up 0.37%) and DLF (up 0.19%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TD Power Systems rose 1.10% after the company secured an order worth Rs 67 crore from a leading multinational corporation for the supply of components for traction motors meant for export.

ITD Cementation India declined 1.68%. The company announced that it has secured two major contracts cumulatively valued at approximately Rs 960 crore, excluding GST.

Natco Pharma shed 0.68%. Natco Pharma announced that its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kothur, Hyderabad, has received seven observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following a recent inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Aten Papers & Foam shares soggy on debut

Kaynes Technology gains on launching QIP

Premier Explosives bags Rs 7-cr defence order from international client

Oswal Pumps gains on debut

GBPUSD reclaims $1.35 mark; Bank Of England stands pat on rates

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story