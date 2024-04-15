Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises enters into joint development agreement for office space in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises enters into joint development agreement for office space in Chennai

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Brigade Enterprises has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Agni Estates & Foundations to develop Brigade Tech Boulevard, a 'Grade A' office space on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, in Chennai. With an investment of around Rs 400 crore, the project will have a leasable area of 8.36 lakh sft. spread across two towers. This will be the next commercial launch by Brigade Group after the successful completion of the landmark 'World Trade Center' on OMR.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

