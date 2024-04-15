Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 8.10% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,364.05, a premium of 91.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,272.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 246.90 points or 1.10% to 22,272.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.10% to 12.47.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

