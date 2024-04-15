Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX surged 8.10% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,364.05, a premium of 91.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,272.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 246.90 points or 1.10% to 22,272.50.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 8.10% to 12.47.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; oil &amp; gas shares under pressure

Pound Speculators Reduce Net Long Position

Benchmarks end with deep cuts; Nifty ends below 22,300; VIX spurts 8.10%

M&amp;M will acquire 26% stake in Gelos; MSPL forays into hybrid RE segment

Overall exports surpass last year's highest record in FY24 at USD 776.68 Billion

Singapore Market ends in red on Middle East tensions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story