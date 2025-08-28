Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 1.75% today to trade at Rs 927.4. The BSE Realty index is down 0.61% to quote at 6916.01. The index is down 3.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd decreased 0.76% and Anant Raj Ltd lost 0.65% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 14.53 % over last one year compared to the 1.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 3.78% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 191 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25612 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1450 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.