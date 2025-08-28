Prataap Snacks Ltd Spikes 9.52%

Prataap Snacks Ltd has lost 2.27% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX

Prataap Snacks Ltd rose 9.52% today to trade at Rs 990.85. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.58% to quote at 20747.08. The index is up 2.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd increased 2.76% and Godrej Agrovet Ltd added 2.47% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.29 % over last one year compared to the 1.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.