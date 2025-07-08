Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spikes 0.85%

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 13.9% over last one month compared to 6% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.46% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 0.85% today to trade at Rs 1100. The BSE Realty index is up 0.53% to quote at 7584.97. The index is down 6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 0.63% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.62% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 12.77 % over last one year compared to the 4.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 13.9% over last one month compared to 6% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 203 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11538 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1450 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

