Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

The Board of Lucent Industries at its meeting held on 02 July 2025 had considered and approved a strategic investment by way of acquisition of 100% equity shares of Mobavenue Media (Mobavenue) from its existing shareholders, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

This acquisition aligns with the Company's long-term strategic vision to strengthen its presence in the digital technology, media, and data-driven performance marketing domains.

Mobavenue is an AI powered, cloud-based advertising and consumer growth platform and this acquisition is expected to unlock significant synergies and value creation opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders.

