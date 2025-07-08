Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Board of Lucent Industries at its meeting held on 02 July 2025 had considered and approved a strategic investment by way of acquisition of 100% equity shares of Mobavenue Media (Mobavenue) from its existing shareholders, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

This acquisition aligns with the Company's long-term strategic vision to strengthen its presence in the digital technology, media, and data-driven performance marketing domains.

Mobavenue is an AI powered, cloud-based advertising and consumer growth platform and this acquisition is expected to unlock significant synergies and value creation opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

