Satin Creditcare Network appoints Independent Directors to its Board

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network has announced the appointment of two distinguished professionals,Ashok Kumar Sharma and Anupam Kunal Gangaher, as Independent Directors to its Board. Their appointments are for a period of three (3) consecutive years, effective 27 June 2025, and are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Ashok Kumar Sharma is a former Executive Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), where he held a wide range of leadership and operational roles over nearly four decades. He brings with him over 40 years of rich experience in India's financial services sector, spanning insurance, banking, capital markets, venture capital, and regulatory frameworks. Following his retirement, he joined the LIC IPO as an Advisor, contributing to one of India's most significant public offerings. He also served as Director & CEO at LICHFL Asset Management Company Ltd. for more than four years, where he led the operations and strategic direction of its Real Estate Fund, focusing on investment strategy, compliance and investor confidence. In addition, he was associated with IDBI Bank as General Manager from October 2022 to March 2024, contributing to key areas such as regulatory oversight, banking operations, and stakeholder engagement.

Anupam Kunal Gangaher is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of experience in audit, taxation, and financial advisory. A graduate of Delhi University and proprietor of A.K. Gangaher & Co., he has advised Indian and multinational clients across sectors including manufacturing, trading, hospitality, exports, software, and financial services. His core expertise lies in direct and indirect taxation, transfer pricing, and non-resident taxation, with extensive experience representing clients before statutory authorities.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

