Satin Creditcare Network appoints Independent Directors to its Board

Satin Creditcare Network has announced the appointment of two distinguished professionals,Ashok Kumar Sharma and Anupam Kunal Gangaher, as Independent Directors to its Board. Their appointments are for a period of three (3) consecutive years, effective 27 June 2025, and are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Ashok Kumar Sharma is a former Executive Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), where he held a wide range of leadership and operational roles over nearly four decades. He brings with him over 40 years of rich experience in India's financial services sector, spanning insurance, banking, capital markets, venture capital, and regulatory frameworks. Following his retirement, he joined the LIC IPO as an Advisor, contributing to one of India's most significant public offerings. He also served as Director & CEO at LICHFL Asset Management Company Ltd. for more than four years, where he led the operations and strategic direction of its Real Estate Fund, focusing on investment strategy, compliance and investor confidence. In addition, he was associated with IDBI Bank as General Manager from October 2022 to March 2024, contributing to key areas such as regulatory oversight, banking operations, and stakeholder engagement.
Anupam Kunal Gangaher is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of experience in audit, taxation, and financial advisory. A graduate of Delhi University and proprietor of A.K. Gangaher & Co., he has advised Indian and multinational clients across sectors including manufacturing, trading, hospitality, exports, software, and financial services. His core expertise lies in direct and indirect taxation, transfer pricing, and non-resident taxation, with extensive experience representing clients before statutory authorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app