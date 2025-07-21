Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

For mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore
Brigade Group has successfully acquired a prime 20.19 acre land parcel in the fast-emerging Whitefield-Hoskote corridor of Bengaluru. The outright purchase was completed at a transaction value of Rs 588.33 crore through Ananthay Properties, subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises.
Strategically located with excellent connectivity to IT hubs, industrial zones, and upcoming infrastructure projects, the site offers exceptional potential for a mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore.
With an estimated development potential of 4.2 million sq. ft, the project is set to be a marquee addition to East Bengaluru's urban landscape, encompassing residential, commercial, and retail components.
This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop landmark destinations that integrate living, working, and leisure. The Whitefield-Hoskote belt is poised for exponential growth, and we're excited to contribute meaningfully to its transformation, said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.
