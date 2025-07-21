Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore

Brigade Group has successfully acquired a prime 20.19 acre land parcel in the fast-emerging Whitefield-Hoskote corridor of Bengaluru. The outright purchase was completed at a transaction value of Rs 588.33 crore through Ananthay Properties, subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises.

Strategically located with excellent connectivity to IT hubs, industrial zones, and upcoming infrastructure projects, the site offers exceptional potential for a mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore.

With an estimated development potential of 4.2 million sq. ft, the project is set to be a marquee addition to East Bengaluru's urban landscape, encompassing residential, commercial, and retail components.

This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop landmark destinations that integrate living, working, and leisure. The Whitefield-Hoskote belt is poised for exponential growth, and we're excited to contribute meaningfully to its transformation, said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Railways contract in Croatia

Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

Core sector grows at 1.7% on year in June, Steel and Cement production spikes

Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story