Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

For mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore

Brigade Group has successfully acquired a prime 20.19 acre land parcel in the fast-emerging Whitefield-Hoskote corridor of Bengaluru. The outright purchase was completed at a transaction value of Rs 588.33 crore through Ananthay Properties, subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises.

Strategically located with excellent connectivity to IT hubs, industrial zones, and upcoming infrastructure projects, the site offers exceptional potential for a mixed-use development with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore.

With an estimated development potential of 4.2 million sq. ft, the project is set to be a marquee addition to East Bengaluru's urban landscape, encompassing residential, commercial, and retail components.