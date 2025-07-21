EPFO records all time highest addition of 20.06 lakh net members during May 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for May 2025, revealing a net addition of 20.06 lakh members, marking the highest recorded addition since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. This figure depicts an increase of 4.79% in net payroll additions during the current month as compared to the previous month of April 2025. The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 2.84 % in net payroll additions compared to May 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFOs effective outreach initiatives. Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya noted that the EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of Indias formal employment landscape.

