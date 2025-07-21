Arisinfra Solutions wins contract worth Rs 340 cr from Transcon Group

Arisinfra Solutions has been awarded a contract by Transcon Group's for end-to-end supply of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Steel, Cement, Chemicals, Plumbing, Electrical, and Finishing Products for Transcon Group's ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Arisinfra will deliver integrated materials and services valued at approximately Rs 340 crore across Transcon's residential and commercial developments, offering strong revenue visibility around a period of 45-50 months.

