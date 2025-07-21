Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Railways contract in Croatia

Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Railways contract in Croatia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Valued at Euro 677,071,899.78 (equivalent to Rs 6,800 crore)

Afcons Infrastructure has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) for by M/s. H INFRASTRUKTURA d.o.o. (H Infrastructure Ltd) for rehabilitation & construction of a Railway line in the Republic of Croatia. The estimated value of the contract is EUR 677,071,899.78 (equivalent to Rs 6,800 crore).

The project to be completed in 72 months entails works on the reconstruction of the existing and construction of a second track on the Dugo Selo - Novska railway line including overhead electrification and signalling & telecommunication works.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

